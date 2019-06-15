Resources More Obituaries for Ernest Simmons Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ernest "Ernie" Simmons

Obituary Condolences Flowers PARKERSBURG, West Virginia - Ernie Simmons, 82, departed this life June 13, 2019, at The Wyngate Senior Living Community, Parkersburg West Virginia.

He was born June 27, 1936 to the late Wilbert "Casey" Simmons and Florence Gorrell Simmons. Ernie was a lifelong resident of Athens County, with the exception of a tour of duty in the US Navy. Since retirement he also enjoyed wintering in south Florida.

Ernie was a graduating member of the Carthage Troy High School class of 1954. While in school he enjoyed track, baseball, and basketball.

He entered the Navy after high school and served as a radarman aboard a destroyer, the Harwood. The Navy afforded him the opportunity to see the world, and he often talked of countries and ports he had visited. His tour was near the close of the Korean Conflict.

After his service in the Navy, he attended classes at Parkersburg Community College and Otterbein. He began employment with Borg Warner Chemicals, which later became GE. Ernie was a supervisor and process manager and enjoyed many friends at work. He had the opportunity to travel to other countries to do plant start-ups as well as to learn about new products.

Since retirement, he wintered in southern Florida. On phone calls to friends and family he would often talk about the color of the ocean or the boats he would see from their deck overlooking the Atlantic. In Florida he enjoyed deep sea fishing, golfing, and socializing with the many new friends that he made.

Ernie is survived by his wife, Rita Starkey Simmons, and one son, Dr. Randy Simmons. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his only brother, Don Simmons.

He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Judy Simmons, sister-in-law Pat (Justin) Thomas, nephew Shane Simmons, niece Dr. Tobie Newberry, cousins Larry and Michael Simmons, and one maternal aunt Betty Cornell.

Ernie grew up attending Torch Baptist Church with his parents and had been a member there. He enjoyed boating, water skiing, motorcycles and fast cars as a young man. Recently the Masonic Lodge of Coolville awarded him a pen for 60 years of membership.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Wyngate Senior Living Community for the compassionate care and attention they afforded him in the last weeks of his life. A special thanks to Dr. Maijub, family physician, whose compassion and guidance was invaluable.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to White Funeral Home in Coolville. Visitation for family and friends will be Sunday from 6-8 p.m. A Masonic service will be conducted by the Coolville Masonic Lodge 337 F&AM at 8 p.m. Graveside services will be at the Torch Baptist Cemetery on Monday at 1 p.m., with Pastor Charles Jarvis officiating.