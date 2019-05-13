NELSONVILLE - Ernestine K. "Teena" Windle, 77, of Nelsonville, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster.

She was born July 28, 1941 in New Marshfield, the daughter of the late Ernest J. and Jeanetta L. Jolley Glass. She was married to Joseph Robert "Joe Bob" Windle, who survives.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Eric (Kim) Young of Athens; grandson, Kyle Young of Athens; brother, Clair "Bill" (LeAnn) Glass of Lancaster; sister, Edith "Sis" Wend of Trenton, Michigan; and numerous loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Carrole Dowler; brothers-in-law, Lewis Dowler and Grayson Wend; and a niece, Laura Zuk.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville, with Pastor Mike Thomas officiating. Interment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville.

Friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday, May 15 from 4-8 p.m. and Thursday, May 16, one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com. Published in The Athens Messenger on May 14, 2019