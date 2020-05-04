Ernst Breitenberger, 95, passed away on April 30, 2020. He was born in Graz, Austria to the late Julius Johann Breitenberger and Anna (Wiesinger) Breitenberger. He was preceded in death by his son, Roland Breitenberger, and survived by his ex-wife, Janine (Dufaure) Breitenberger; children, Caroline Breitenberger (Earl Devanny), Gisele (Neil) Murdoch, and Eric Breitenberger (Julie Rowland); as well as grandchildren, Nicole (Austin) Gibney, William Devanny, Caroline Murdoch, Jamie Murdoch, and David Murdoch.
He earned Ph.D. degrees from the University of Vienna in 1950 and Cambridge University in 1956. He was a faculty member at the University of Malaya in Singapore and the University of South Carolina in Columbia before settling in Athens to teach and do research in theoretical physics at Ohio University. He was a member of the American Physical Society, Mathematics Association, History of Science Society, New York Academy of Science, Gauss-Gesellschaft, Rotary International, and Sigma Xi.
After retirement in 1994, he traveled the world, including visits to India, China, Nepal, Antarctica, and the Northwest Passage. The family wishes to express gratitude to the residents and staff at Brookdale Trillium Crossing in Columbus, who welcomed him into their community. Services will be held at a later date, prior to internment in Frohnleiten, Austria, near his parents and beloved Tante Mitzi. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Breitenberger/Wright Graduate Endowment in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at Ohio University, or to The Rotary Foundation (Chicago, IL). To send an online condolence, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger from May 4 to May 6, 2020.