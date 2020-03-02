Home

Jagers and Sons Funeral Home - Athens
24 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
740-593-3567
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Jagers and Sons Funeral Home - Athens
24 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
1:00 PM
Jagers and Sons Funeral Home - Athens
24 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
Esther Kissell Obituary
ATHENS - Esther "Boots" Schwamberger Kissell, 93, formerly of Athens died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at Altercare of Bucyrus. Born Oct. 10, 1926 in Portsmouth, she was the daughter of the late Clarence E. and Bertha Storey Artis.
A graduate of Portsmouth High School, she was self employed as a seamstress for 30 years and retired from Athens County Job & Family Services. She provided volunteer transportation through the RSVP program in Athens for many years.
Boots is survived by a daughter, Anita Schwamberger of Athens; two sons, Glenn (Sue) Schwamberger of Marion and Michael (Brenda) Schwamberger of Mansfield; eight grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Hilma Ruth Patrick. A memorial service will be held Thursday 1 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Friends may call Thursday 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Interment in Wheelersburg Memory Garden will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a local Humane Society. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 3, 2020
