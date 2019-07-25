|
|
BUCHTEL - Ethel G. Johnson, 100, of Buchtel, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at her residence.
She was born Dec. 14, 1918 in Bechtel, Indiana, the daughter of the late Grover C. and Maude Dusky Dean. She was the widow of the late Harold Jackson Johnson.
She was a cook and worked for various restaurants in her lifetime; and she attended Buchtel United Methodist Church.
Ethel is survived by a son, Terry (Ruth) Johnson of Buchtel; grandchildren, Teresa Pack of Indiana, Kathy Yinger of Nelsonville and Anthony (Christy) Johnson of Nelsonville; seven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Olive (John) Corbin of North Carolina; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by sons, Harold Jr., Richard and Wilbur Johnson; a grandson, Terry Johnson; five brothers and one sister; and a grandson-in-law, Steven Yinger.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville, with Pastor Dave Shoemaker officiating. Interment will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville. Friends may visit Saturday from 11 a.m. until the service at the funeral home.
Donations in memory of Ethel G. Johnson may be made to the Nelsonville Food Cupboard, 421 Chestnut St., Nelsonville, OH 45764.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on July 26, 2019