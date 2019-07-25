Home

POWERED BY

Services
Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home - Nelsonville
46 Fayette Street
Nelsonville, OH 45764
(740) 753-1989
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ethel Johnson Obituary
BUCHTEL - Ethel G. Johnson, 100, of Buchtel, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at her residence.
She was born Dec. 14, 1918 in Bechtel, Indiana, the daughter of the late Grover C. and Maude Dusky Dean. She was the widow of the late Harold Jackson Johnson.
She was a cook and worked for various restaurants in her lifetime; and she attended Buchtel United Methodist Church.
Ethel is survived by a son, Terry (Ruth) Johnson of Buchtel; grandchildren, Teresa Pack of Indiana, Kathy Yinger of Nelsonville and Anthony (Christy) Johnson of Nelsonville; seven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Olive (John) Corbin of North Carolina; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by sons, Harold Jr., Richard and Wilbur Johnson; a grandson, Terry Johnson; five brothers and one sister; and a grandson-in-law, Steven Yinger.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville, with Pastor Dave Shoemaker officiating. Interment will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville. Friends may visit Saturday from 11 a.m. until the service at the funeral home.
Donations in memory of Ethel G. Johnson may be made to the Nelsonville Food Cupboard, 421 Chestnut St., Nelsonville, OH 45764.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ethel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home - Nelsonville
Download Now