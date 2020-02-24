|
|
JACKSONVILLE - Eugene A. Hillyer, 96, of Jacksonville, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital.
Born Aug. 26, 1923 in Murray City, he was the son of the late Leland and Erma Johnson Hillyer. He was a WWII Marine veteran serving on the USS Texas and in the Pacific Theatre. He retired from Meigs Mine #1 and later worked for the Wayne National Forest doing trail maintenance. He was a member of the Glouster American Legion. Gene was a regular at Kasler's Country Kitchen and the Athens Walmart and enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping.
He is survived by his wife, Mary E. Carter Hillyer of Jacksonville; a daughter, Stephanie Hillyer of Norwalk; a son, Kirk (Abby) Hillyer of Glouster; two grandchildren, Cody Silcox and Liam Schroeder; a sister, Joan McAfooes; he was known as "Papa" to Chelcie and Camron Curry, Ella, Emma, Micah, and Andrew Wheeler, and Seth and Sierra Lenigar; he is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with Rick Seiter officiating. Interment will be in the Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Trimble. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. Contributions can be made to the , PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Feb. 25, 2020