CENTERBURG - Eugene Michael Shafer, 67, of Centerburg, formerly of Glouster, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the O.S.U. Medical Center, Columbus.

Born Sept. 27, 1951 in Nelsonville, he was the son of the late Henry and Ellen King Shafer. He worked in Steel Mills and was an HVAC Tech. Eugene enjoyed playing euchre, gardening, fishing and hunting.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Ball Shafer of Centerburg; a daughter, Alicia (Miguel) Pichardo of Centerburg; a son-in-law, Robert (Gena) White of Galloway; five grandchildren, Andrea, Alexander, and Aliya Pichardo and Emily and Quentin White; brothers, Charles (Linda) Shafer of Jacksonville, James (Kathy) Shafer of Jacksonville, Richard (Susan) Shafer of Glouster, and Donald Shafer of Glouster; sisters, Bonnie (Don) Thompson of Logan and Mary (Ben) Fisher of North Fort Myers, Florida; two brothers-in-law, Jarrel Haynes of Newark and Robert Perkins of Hebron; a sister-in-law, Jeri Shafer of Pickerington; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Stephanie White; a granddaughter, Elena Pichardo; a brother, William Shafer; and two sisters, Kathryn Haynes and Evelyn Perkins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Holy Cross Catholic Church, Glouster, with Fr. Don Horak officiating. A committal service will take place on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Holy Cross Cemetery, Etna. Friends may call at the church on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m., with a vigil being held at 7:30 p.m.

Arrangements are by the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville.