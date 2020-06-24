Eugene Witmer
1925 - 2020
MANSFIELD - Eugene R. "Gene" Whitmer, 94, passed June 22, 2020, Mansfield, OH. Gene was born July 1, 1925, Shawnee, OH to Goldie (nee Morgan) and John Whitmer. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Mabel J. Whitmer (nee Hoops); four children, Gloria George (Dennis), Sharon Smith (Allen), John Whitmer (Barbara) and Joy Miller (Raymond); 16 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; a niece and two nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Frank Whitmer and Wanda Seckman; a niece.
Gene was a US Navy veteran of WWII, serving in the South Pacific. He earned an MA in Education from Ohio University and taught High School English. He also earned an MA in Theology from Winebrenner Seminary and pastored churches for 40 years. His pastorates included Lakeview, Nelsonville, Crestline, Lexington & Fulton, OH. Gene's hobbies included gardening, refinishing wood furniture, reading and writing.
Visitation Sat., June 27, noon until time of service at 1 p.m. at the Church of the Nazarene, 154 Clever Ln., Lexington, OH 44904. Interment following, in Lexington Cemetery, with military honors. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to the mission fund of the church. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
12:00 PM
JUN
27
Service
01:00 PM
Church of the Nazarene
Funeral services provided by
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
5139416700
