Eula Dailey
1938 - 2020
{ "" }
ATHENS - Eula Hudnell Dailey, 81 of Athens, died early Sunday morning, July 12, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster. Born Aug. 22, 1938 in Guysville, she was the daughter of the late Gene Hudnell and Goldie Lehoe Hudnell.
She was a graduate of Shade High School and was a member of the first graduating class of the Hocking Technical College Nursing Program, where she received her Licensed Practical Nursing degree. She was employed at the Athens County Home for 15 years, Buckeye Community Services, Pine Hills & Kimes Convalescent Center and retired from nursing at Tri-County Mental Health. She enjoyed life, her family, her friends and her many trips to the casino with her family and her sister Margie.
Eula is survived by three daughters, Joan (Bill) Young of Athens, Tammy Hixson of Athens and Lori (Frankie) Fisher of Tabor City, NC; a son, Kenny (Kai) Dailey of Athens; twelve grandchildren, Michelle (Rick) Taylor, Sarah Hixson, Jessica Hixson, Connie (Corey) Young, Derek (Leslie) Young, Tracy (Cy) Dunfee, Courtney Dailey, Stephanie (Jeff) Kretzler, Ashley (Thomas) Roberts, Tiffany Jones, Amista Jarvis and Dakota Searles; several great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Margie (Herb) Morrow of Galena; and three brothers, Jerry (Mary Lou) Hudnell of Apache Junction, AZ, John (Lisa) Hudnell of Blanchester and Frank Hudnell of Canton.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, James E. Dailey in 2017; a son, Richard Dailey; and three brothers, Andy, Albert and Raymond Hudnell.
The funeral service was held Wednesday, July 15 due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Jagers and Sons Funeral Home
JUL
15
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Jagers and Sons Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Jagers and Sons Funeral Home
24 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
740-593-3567
Memories & Condolences
July 14, 2020
I worked with Eula at Russell Nursing home. She was a kind wonderful lady, loved by all the residents a staff. Prayers for Peace & comfort for her family.
Betty Thomas
Coworker
July 14, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Eula was a wonderful caring person. Have known her for many many years. She will be missed greatly.
Janet Howard Bell
Friend
July 14, 2020
Connie Dishong
Friend
July 14, 2020
Eula was a kind and generous woman. I remember her from both Buckeye Community Services and as a wonderful caregiver for my boys. Joan and Frank, you are also remembered fondly. You have a great family and I want to offer condolences for the loss of a wonderful lady.
Maureen Wootton
July 14, 2020
So sorry for your loss❤She was a wonderful lady. Im sure her a mom are reunited and having fun again
Annette Phillips (Braley)
Friend
