MILLFIELD - Evan D. "Buddy" Earich, 88, of Millfield, died Monday afternoon, Feb. 18, 2019 at his home.

Born July 2, 1930 in Millfield, he was the son of the late John Dud and Hazel Six Earich.

Buddy was a 1948 graduate of Chauncey Dover High School where as a proud Blue Devil he lettered in football, basketball and baseball. He later was inducted into the high school sports Hall of Fame. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and was known as the Great White Hunter. He also was a champion horseshoe thrower. He was formerly employed at McBee's, Fairmont Foods and Chauncey Dover Schools along with other various jobs including digging almost 2000 graves in 43 area cemeteries. He also was a member of the Millfield Christian Church.

He is survived by six children, Deborah (Jerry) Loper of Dayton, Carmella (Greg Stonerock) Earich of Thornville, Cameron Earich of Millfield, Lisa (Robert Newman) Earich of Murray City, Tanya (Doug) Jones of Monroe, North Carolina, J.D. Earich of Millfield; 11 grandchildren, Kristen and Candice Loper, Chad Hook, Eric Mitchell, Karalee Post, Gillian Riley, MacKenzie Lowe, Taylor Jones, Madison Patterson, Devin and Brindisi Earich; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lou Earich; two sons, Mark and Michael Earich; three siblings, Mary Lou Abdella, Glen and Jackie Joe Earich; and a half sister, Helen Foraker.

Services will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home with Rev. Kermit Welty officiating. Burial will be in Hilltop Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home Thursday from 5-8 p.m. Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or view a memorial tribute video at our website, www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. Published in The Athens Messenger on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary