ATHENS - The family of Evan Key is sad to announce his death on May 31, 2019.

He is survived by his mother, Marcia Davies Key; brother, Dustin (Amy) of Seattle; brother, Brandon of Seattle; brother, Trevor of Seattle; a nephew, Elliot; and niece, Louisa of Seattle; an uncle, Carter Davies (JoAnne) of Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania; an aunt, Diane Walls of Elmhurst, Pennsylvania; an uncle, Frank (Liz) Key of Hyattsville, Maryland; as well as numerous cousins scattered throughout the country.

His father, Wayne Key, preceded him in death.

Evan was born in Columbus, graduated from Athens High School in 2001, studied art, film, and photography at Ohio University, and completed the National Ranger Training Institute at Hocking College.

Evan was a member of the First Presbyterian Church. As a youth he was an active member of Boy Scout Troop 357 and enjoyed Chief Logan summer camp experiences. Exercise was important to Evan. He made sure he wore perfectly color coordinated outfits for his frequent workouts at the Ping Center. Music was very important to Evan, and it was hard to find him without headphones listening to some of his favorites. As a film buff, comedies were on the top of his list.

A short service will be held Wednesday, June 5 at 2 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens, with Rev. Robert Martin officiating. A private burial in Alexander Cemetery will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NAMI, Athens Chapter, 100 Hospital Dr., Athens, OH 45701.

Published in The Athens Messenger on June 4, 2019