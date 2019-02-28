ATHENS - Evelyn Young Allbaugh, 98, of New Marshfield, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital, Athens.

Born Nov. 8, 1920, on Lightfritz Ridge in Waterloo Township, Athens County, Evelyn was the daughter of the late William Henry Young and Elma Rebecca McKee Young.

After graduating from New Marshfield High School in 1938, Evelyn worked at Carl's Lunch in Athens before her employment at McBee Industries where she worked for twenty years. After retiring, Evelyn devoted her life to caring for her mother who crossed at age 102.

Just as her mother, Evelyn's quick wit and sharp mind impressed all who encountered her. She was a wealth of information about the history and people of New Marshfield and the Waterloo Township area. In spite of the loss of her eyesight in her 70s, Evelyn lived independently and kept in touch with local and world events by listening to WATH AM radio. She especially enjoyed listening Scott Dailey's morning show.

Preceding her in death were her parents, and brothers Marvin and Paul Young. Evelyn is survived by her sister, Mary Young Rowlands of Athens and niece, Joni Rowlands Mitchell of San Diego, California. Joni still talks about how Evelyn's homemade noodles were the hit of family gatherings. Evelyn was especially appreciative of her telephone buddy Lois Smith, and special friends Scott Evans and Darlene and Ed Stube.

Per Evelyn's request, there will be no calling hours or service. Burial will be at the New Marshfield Cemetery. Arrangements will be with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens.