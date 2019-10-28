Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stone-Matheney Funeral Home
7465 Marion Street
Chesterhill, OH 43728
(740) 554-5291
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Robinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Robinson Obituary
PLANTSVILLE - Evelyn G. "Sis" Robinson, 90, of Plantsville, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at her residence.
She was born on May 2, 1929 in Sharpsburg to the late Elmer C. and Jessie M. Milton Lewis. She worked as a teller at the First National Bank of Chesterhill for over 35 years.
She is survived by her son, Charles (Karen) Robinson Jr. of Vincent; two daughters, Ann (Eric) Harvey of Ft. Wayne, Indiana and Amy Robinson of Chesterhill; and six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles Robinson Sr.; six brothers, Clyde, Jim, Harvey, Posey, Charles and George Lewis; and four sisters, Bessie Lewis, Leona Fischer, Ann Norris and Zelica Smith.
Services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Stone-Matheney Funeral Home in Chesterhill. Burial will follow in the Mt. Hermon Cemetery. Friends may call on the family on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Charles V. Robinson Scholarship Fund at the Federal Hocking High School.
To send a note of condolence to the family, go to www.matheneyfh.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stone-Matheney Funeral Home
Download Now