Evelyn Smith
1934 - 2020
GLOUSTER - Evelyn Mae Smith, 86, of Glouster passed away Monday July 20, 2020 at her residence. She was born April 16, 1934 in West Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Mike and Margaret McKee Lyons. She formerly worked as a cook at Ohio University and the OU Inn. She enjoyed her flowers and as an avid reader, she enjoyed going to the library.
She is survived by two sons, Greg Smith and Rob Smith, both of Glouster; five grandchildren, Karen (Terry) Vore, Mike (Kayla) Smith, Tory Smith, Kirbi (Alex) Jajczyk, and Chelsea (Andrew) McLaughlin; seven seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Sherry Crago and Ohio Health Hospice for all their care.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Richard Smith and a son, Richard Smith.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday July 24, 2020 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville, with John Wright officiating. Interment will be in the Dew Cemetery in Perry county. Friends may call at the funeral chapel on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Please observe social distancing measures as much as possible and please wear a face mask while attending the services as recommended by the CDC. A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
