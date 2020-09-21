1/
Faith Harkins
1963 - 2020
ALBANY - Faith L. Harkins, 57, of Albany, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, peacefully in her home. She was born Sept. 3, 1963 in Moline, Illinois, daughter of the late Warren G. and Betty L. Bass.
Mrs. Harkins is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Samuel A. Harkins, her children, James G. Harkins, Wesley A. and Sarah A. Harkins, and Jessica F.S. and Jordan M. Jacobs and four grandchildren, Evelyn, Margaret, Jay, and James. 
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Cheryl C. Bishop.
She is also survived by her four siblings, Naomi (Steve) Dyson, Warren Bass Jr., Samuel Bass and Velda (Jeffery) Potts.
Faith was an employee of Vinton County Schools for 24 years and was active in her community singing the National Anthem for sporting events around the state. As a member of Wellston Church of The Nazarene, she was well known for her ministry through song in the area and many churches throughout Ohio.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in the Wellston Church of The Nazarene, 39834 SR 93, Wellston, with Rev. James Griffith officiating. Interment will be in Harkins Chapel Cemetery, Vinton County. Friends may call at the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. and on Wednesday, one hour prior to the service at the church.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home
SEP
23
Calling hours
12:00 PM
SEP
23
Funeral service
01:00 PM
the Wellston Church of The Nazarene
Funeral services provided by
Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home
201 West High Street
McArthur, OH 45651
(740) 596-5222
Memories & Condolences
September 21, 2020
Faith was a wonderful lady. So sorry to hear of her passing. We were Parent Mentors in the same region.
Carla Brown
Friend
September 21, 2020
I am so saddened by this she was a wonderful lady and beautiful singer
Teresa Moore
September 21, 2020
We didn't have a choice to be in-laws, but we did to be Friends and Family and we were from day one. I love you and will miss you. Love Nancy
Nancy & Dave Spiero
Friend
September 20, 2020
So sorry for your loss!
Becky Schorr
Friend
September 20, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Margy Murphy
Friend
September 20, 2020
Sarah, Sorry to hear of your loss.
May God and great memories comfort you and your family at this time.
You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. ❤
Jim & Wendy Ray
Friend
September 20, 2020
Prayers for all Heaven has a new angel
Bret DeVolld
Friend
September 20, 2020
Sam, I am so sorry for your loss. I pray God will grant you and your family peace and mercy during this difficult time. Faith was an amazing and humble person and will be missed more than she could have ever imagined.
Niki Grigsby
Acquaintance
September 20, 2020
I worked with Faith when I taught preschool. She was a compassionate, patient woman. Laura Caple
Laura Caple
Coworker
September 20, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss. I knew Faith when she was a young girl and she sure was sweet! I remember her always having a smile in her face. I’m sure she will be missed greatly by her family and friends. Prayers for you all.
Sandy Morgan
Acquaintance
September 20, 2020
My name is Martha Bush my maiden name was Bailey. We attended East side Nazarene church n we loved brother n sister Bass, we took our mom to Bremen and all over to hear brother Bass. Sorry for your lost and we were shocked Cheryl is dead too. Big hugs g n lots of prayers for your family.
Martha Bush
Friend
September 20, 2020
Loved this sweet lady, I will miss her.
David and Deborah Mace
Friend
September 19, 2020
I'll never forget her singing "I'll Fly Away"! And no one sang our National Anthem the way Faith did. May God bless her family!
shirley ward
Friend
September 19, 2020
My condolences to the family. May God give you comfort and strength during this difficult time.
Ucette Barnett
Friend
September 19, 2020
So sorry for your lost.
Gaylin and Mary Johnson
Friend
September 19, 2020
Sam and family lonnie and I are so sorry for your loss, but remember she gained Heaven and has seen Jesus and is singing for God. You and your family are in our prayers.
kathy Grigsby
Friend
September 19, 2020
Prayers for strength and peace to Faith’s beautiful family. I first knew Faith as a friend of my sister-in-law Lynn, then as the mother of her lovely children, that I had the privilege to teach. Finally, as a fellow employee of Vinton County Schools. She was always a positive, joy filled person. She is wrapped in Jesus’s loving arms. We will see her again in our forever home.
Teresa Emmert
Coworker
September 19, 2020
Sam and Family, my heart breaks for you! You all are in my thoughts and prayers! May the pain ease quickly and your memories stay vivid! ❤
Tracy Grigsby
Coworker
September 19, 2020
I have many happy memories with Faith from camp meeting in Washington Court House, OH. I always thought she was so beautiful. May God comfort the hearts of her family.
Jenny Thomas-Crotts
Friend
September 19, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Bob East
September 19, 2020
Praying for you all. So sorry for your loss
Cindy taylor
Friend
September 19, 2020
I will truly miss your sweet face ,you was such a great asset to our school . Sam and family my thoughts and prayers are with you all .
Pat Jewett
September 19, 2020
I will miss seeing you at the church and talking to you!
Brenda Fite
Friend
September 19, 2020
Faith was a beautiful person inside and out with such a big heart. Some of my favorite memories of her are of singing at my grandmother's funeral, church youth group adventures, and of altering my prom and wedding dresses. Prayers, love, and hugs to Sam, Jim, Wes, and Jessica.
Kira (Holley) Willis
Friend
September 19, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about Faith's passing. She was such a nice person❤.
Richard and Erin Griffith
Acquaintance
September 19, 2020
We're it not for the beauty she gave us in the form of her amazing family, the world would be reduced even more for her absence in it. She left her world so much better than it could ever have been without her.
I will love you, Faith, until my last breath.

Sam 1 of 2
Sam Bass
Brother
September 19, 2020
I very much admired Faith's gentle spirit and loving manner. My condolences to her family whom she adored.
Mary Thacker
Friend
September 19, 2020
Faith was a beautiful Lady inside & out. I was very lucky to have her in my life. Love you sweet lady. I’ll see you again
Phyllis Lucia
Friend
September 19, 2020
Sam and family - we are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you. May your memories help you cope with this great loss. Hugs to all of you.
Jeanie Weeks
Family
September 19, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Prayers to all of the family may God be with you.
Pamela Haynes
Friend
September 19, 2020
U will be missed
Briannah Lewis
Friend
September 19, 2020
To the loving family and friends of Faith: Love and prayers to each of you. She was a beautiful person in all aspects of her journey in life. She now has her reward in Heaven and is singing with the Angels
Wanda Beaver
Friend
September 19, 2020
In honor of the light you gave to the world in the name of Jesus
Roger, Barbara, Eli Schultz
Family
September 19, 2020
You were a light in this dark world and you served the Lord faithfully and consistently since childhood. Rest easy my beautiful friend your work on earth is now complete. We will carry on the legacy of love and stewardship you left behind. We love you and one day will meet you at the feet of Jesus.
Roger, Barbara, Eli Schultz
Family
September 19, 2020
We are so sorry for the loss of your loved one. She has made the fight that we all must press on to make. She will be greatly missed. Love and prayers,
Dick and Karen Remy
Dick/Karen Remy
Friend
September 19, 2020
Beautiful lady. Honored to have known her.
Kathy Nino
Coworker
September 19, 2020
Sam, our thoughts and prayers are with you and Jim, Jess and Wes during this difficult time. Faith was a wonderful person, always with a smile on her face. She will be missed by so many. Will be thinking of you, my friend.
Sandy and Chester Seitz
