ASHVILLE - Florence Jane Edmonds, 68, of Ashville, passed away Saturday July 13, 2019, at Circleville Care and Rehabilitation Center.
Florence was born June 2, 1951 in Athens, the daughter of the late Orville and Alice (Young) Walker. She had attended New Beginnings Church in Ashville.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Corraine Adams.
Florence is survived by a daughter, Judy (Matt) Thompson, of Ashville; sons, Bob (Heather) Edmonds of Lithopolis and Ken (Lori) Edmonds of Amanda; sisters, Ruth (Ock) Lee, Pauline (Wayne) Cochran, and Louise (Phil) Bell; a brother, Jesse (Ruth) Walker; grandchildren, Megan (David) Maloney, Taylor Jessie, Madison Jessie, Annabelle Edmonds, Maggie Edmonds, Sarah Edmonds, Betsy Edmonds, Aaron Sexton, Jeffrey Sexton and Mary Ann Blanton; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 18 from 5-8 p.m. at the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville, with a Funeral Service on Friday, July 19 at 11 a.m., with Rev. Matt Thompson officiating. Interment will follow in Harrison Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions may be made to the EraseMS.org.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on July 16, 2019