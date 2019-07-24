FLEMING - Florence "Flo" Lash Tackett, 86, of Fleming, died Monday, July 22, 2019, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born on April 26, 1933 in Knox Township, Vinton County, to George Urban and Bessie May Bolin Lash.

Flo received her BS in Home Economics from The Ohio State University in 1958 and her Masters in Secondary Education from Ohio University in 1976. She retired from Warren Local Schools in 1983 after 20 years as a Home Economics teacher.

Flo was a member of Veto Presbyterian Church since 1962, where she was a Sunday school teacher and served as Elder. She also was local, county and regional treasurer for Garden Clubs, a member of Barlow Bluebells, Marietta Garden Club, Washington County Retired Teachers, where she was president and state trustee, Farm Bureau Secretary, Co-founder of "Ag in the Classroom" and DKG member.

She is survived by her daughters, Linda Browne (Jeff) of Portsmouth and Sharon Hayes (Francis) of Vincent; grandchildren, Emma Smith (Spencer) of Columbus, Eric Browne of Portsmouth, and Sarah Klemm of Vincent; great-grandchildren, Noah, Natalie and John Klemm, and Reagan Smith; a sister, Lorna Peters; and many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Kenita Venham, who has been a special help to the family for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William "Bill" Sanford Tackett, whom she married on Dec. 25, 1955; and siblings, Arthur, George and Doris.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Barlow Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with Pastor Bill Dunfee officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Published in The Athens Messenger on July 25, 2019