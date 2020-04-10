Home

Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH 45710
(740) 698-2441
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Burlingham Cemetery
Fonda Gilkey Obituary
GLOUSTER - Fonda R. Gilkey, 64, Glouster, passed away April 8, 2020, at her residence. She was born Jan. 30, 1956, the daughter of the late Oscar and Mary Carnell Reeves, in San Bernardino County, California. She was out reach coordinator for Rural Action.
Fonda is survived by her husband, Earl L. Gilkey; children, Ted and Rachele Selzer, Earl M. Gilkey, Desirea and Andy Cox; grandchildren, Hunter, Nicholas, Matthew, Shaylinn, Paisley, Shaya, Mary, Angel, Aaralynn, Kieran, and John; siblings, Febora and Jim Hadey,Rocky and Pam Reeves, James and Chasity Reeves, Jerry Thomas Reeves; and Aunt Beverly Price.
Graveside services will be Tuesday at Burlingham Cemetery at 2 p.m., with Rev. Elijah Brooks officiating. Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of services.
You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 11, 2020
