GLOUSTER - Foster Kempton, 76, of Lake County, passed away Thursday, Feb. 7 from complications following a heart attack.

Our father was born Dec. 6, 1942 in Glouster to George and Treva (Lantz) Kempton. Following his service in the U.S. Navy, he married Jean Dawson and moved to Perry in 1968, where he drove for Pepsi and Euclid Disposal until retiring in 1997.

He is survived by his children, Mark (Laurie) of Avon and Jennifer (and her two cats) of Perry; his brothers, George (Pat) of Concord and half-brother Jeff of Chauncey; along with numerous nieces and nephews and their kids.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, James, Jack, Ted, Bob, Jayne and Michael, as well as his long-time companion, Mickey Gladding.

Dad enjoyed fishing, hunting and talking about his time in the Navy. He was also a history buff who enjoyed aviation, military museums and reenactments. Our father had the gift of gab and would start a conversation with anyone, even if they didn't want him to. Dad never hesitated to inform everyone that he was the smartest, funniest and most handsome of all his siblings.

As much as he loved visiting and walking through cemeteries, our dad had no desire to be a permanent resident and was cremated. There will be a light after-lunch lunch sharing loving memories with lots of laughter on Saturday, April 6 from 2-4 p.m. at the Church of God in Chauncey. In lieu of flowers, per his request, donations can be made to The Salvation Army in The Plains for being a resource to his entire family growing up. Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary