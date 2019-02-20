ATHENS - On Dec. 27, 2018, in Athens, Ohio, our dear friend, Frances Lea Gander, made the transition to the next stage of her life.

She was a most unusual person - born and raised in Wisconsin, student at the Art Institute of Chicago film program, lifelong faithful practitioner and teacher of Tai Chi Chuan learned from Grandmaster Yin, wielder of the martial sword, graduate of Traditional Acupuncture Institute, venerable acupuncturist, herbologist, Taoist, Buddhist, Quaker, devotee of Guanyin the Chinese goddess of compassion, lover of good food, forever fan of Django Reinhardt and gypsy jazz, sardonic observer of government bureaucracies, mother of all cats, passionate opponent of the Dakota Access Pipeline, unofficial member of the Standing Rock Water Protectors, creative user of various swear words, reveler in snark, angry feminist, crone extraordinaire, and keeper of the flame of all that is good and true and eternal in this world.

Blessed are the pure of heart, for they shall see God, and let true Dharma continue. Published in The Athens Messenger on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary