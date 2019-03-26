COOLVILLE-Frances C. Blake Gillilan, 94, of Coolville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, at her residence. Born July 5, 1924, in Coolville, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Freda Marie Founds Blake.

She graduated from Carthage-Troy High School with the Class of 1942. She was a homemaker and worked for a time as a secretary for L.C. Smith and Corona Typewriters Inc. Later, she worked for the U.S. Postal Service and became the first female mail carrier to be employed by the Coolville Post Office. She enjoyed family genealogy.

She was a member of Mt. Hermon Church of the United Brethren in Christ and had served the Scioto District as organizer in the Women's Missionary Association. She also was a member of Concerned Women of America and the Coolville Senior Citizens. In her later years, she attended White's Chapel Church near Coolville.

She is survived by her sister, Eileen Phillips; brother and sister-in-law, Carl Buford and Norma Blake; sister-in-law, Virginia Gillilan; three nieces and one nephew. In addition, she is survived by her four children, Roger L. (Sharon) Gillilan of Dayton, Linda E. (James) Frey of Belpre, Karlen Joyce Smith of Lancaster and David E. Gillilan of Coolville. She also is survived by six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Carl Leslie Gillilan; an infant brother; and a sister, Thelma Elizabeth Blake.

Frances believed that death would not be the end of her existence. Instead, she shared the sentiments of the writer who said, "I know that my Redeemer lives, and that in the end he will stand upon the earth. And after my skin has been destroyed, yet in my flesh I will see God: I myself will see him with my own eyes - I, and not another. How my heart yearns within me! (Job 19:25-27 NIV)

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, with Pastor Rick Bourne officiating. Burial will be in Coolville Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home Saturday, from 4-6 p.m.

The family wishes to thank Frances' neighbors for their many kindnesses and generosity and Marietta Home Health & Hospice/Amedisys, Marietta, Ohio, for their loving and compassionate care of Francers.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made in Frances' memory to : The Amedisys Foundation at www.amedisys.com/about/foundation