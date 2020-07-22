1/
Frances R. Conry
1921 - 2020
ATHENS - Frances R. Conry, 99, of Athens, died Saturday morning, July 18, 2020 at The Laurels of Athens.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Terry Conry and Lynn John; a daughter-in-law, Sharon Conry; five grandchildren, David (Candice) Conry, Katherine (Martin) Normand, Kelly (Matthew) Ultis, Elliott John-Conry and Hannah John-Conry; also surviving are nine great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son, Thomas Conry.
There will be no calling home or funeral service. Cremation has taken place and her ashes will be interred in Lakewood Cemetery, Akron, alongside her mother. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jagers and Sons Funeral Home
24 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
740-593-3567
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 22, 2020
Terry and family so sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers.
Ethel McConnell
Coworker
