PICKERINGTON - Franklin Evermont "Frank" Foster, Jr. of Pickerington, 87, formerly of Athens, died Wednesday morning, Feb. 27, 2019 at Wesley Ridge Barnes Care Center, Reynoldsburg.

Born July 13, 1931 in Athens, he was the son of the late Franklin Evermont Foster, Sr. and Etta Woodard Foster.

A graduate of Athens High School, he attended Ohio University. He retired from Western Electric of Columbus as a machine maintenance supervisor after 20+ years of service. He was a former employee of McBee Corp. He was a member of the Violet Twp. Vol. Fire Dept., Hocking Valley Sportsman Association (Charter Member), NRA, Pickerington Lions Club, Buckeye Big Bucks Club. He enjoyed spending time at his 2nd home on the Ohio River. He was a NASCAR and all forms of auto racing fan. He was a sportsman, enjoying hunting, fishing and boating.

Frank is survived by his wife of 66 years, Anita Mae Knowlton Foster; two daughters, Diane (Robert) Noble of Lancaster and Renee (David) Wolfe of Baltimore; a son, Charles (Debbie) Foster of Baltimore; eight grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; a sister, Nancy Hawk of Athens; and special friends, Rodger Malone, Jack Martin, Oran Hoover and Jeff Patterson.

Besides his parents he is preceded in death by an infant brother, Charles William Foster; and his best friend, Raymond Brooks, Jr.

Funeral service will be conducted Saturday, March 2 at 4 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with burial in West Union St. Cemetery. Friends may call Saturday 3 p.m. until time of service. The family would like to thank the nurses, aides, and staff of Wesley Ridge Barnes Care Center and Wesley Hospice. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hocking Valley Sportsman Assoc., 5989 Radford Rd., Athens, OH 45701 or the Violet Twp. Vol. Fire Dept., 8700 Refuge Rd., Pickerington, OH 43147. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.