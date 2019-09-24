Home

Birchfield Funeral Home
212 Main St
Rutland, OH 45775
(740) 742-2333
Franklin J. King Obituary
POMEROY - Franklin J. King, 90, of Pomeroy, went to be with his Lord, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at his residence.
He was born July 23, 1929 at Harrisonville to the late Park Edward and Francis Elizabeth Ellis King. He retired from Kinneer Doors as a machincst and foreman. He attended the Wesleyan Bible Holiness Church, Middleport. Frank was an Army veteran of WW II.
Frank is survived by his brother, Ed (Sue) King; four sons, William (Brenda) King, Frank (Althea) King, Rodney (Misty) King and Vincent (Rose) King; he has 15 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and several friends.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Luella King; a stepson, Roger Quillen; a granddaughter Crystal King; brothers, Charles, Walt, Jack, and Bill King; and most of his friends.
Services are Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at noon at Birchfield Funeral Home, Rutland, with Henry Eblin officiating. Burial to follow at Wells Cemetery, Harrisonville. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of services Saturday.
Online condolences at birchfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Sept. 25, 2019
