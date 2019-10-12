Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH 45710
(740) 698-2441
Resources
More Obituaries for Franklin King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Franklin Paul King

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Franklin Paul King Obituary
POMEROY - Franklin Paul King, 36, of Pomeroy, was born on Nov. 16, 1982 and passed away at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital on Oct. 11, 2019.
He loved football and motor cross, and is survived by his children, Haley, James, Aubrey, Austin, Kaden and Quintin, LT and Kendra, Eric and Bryan; his mother, Michelle (Jon) Ulbrich; his father, Frank (Althea) King; his fiancÃ©, Kimberly Wells; siblings, Shannon (Jeff) Walls, Tiffany (Nick) Hardesty, Dillan (Ashley) King, Alicia (Jake) King, Nickie (Joe) King, David Riley, Bethaney Ulbrich and Dustin Ulbrich.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Florence and John Matheny, and Frank and Luella King.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the funeral to assist with his funeral expenses.
You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Franklin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now