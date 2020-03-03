Home

Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH 45710
(740) 698-2441
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH 45710
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH 45710
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH 45710
1934 - 2020
Fred Gambill Obituary
ALBANY - Fred Gambill, 85, Albany, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at his residence. Born April 28, 1934, in West Liberty, KY., he was the son of the late Hyman and Nora Hamilton Gambill. He was a farmer and a heavy equipment operator, and a social member of Albany VFW 9893 and Albany Amvets 93.
He is survived by Pearl Mae White and children, Ralph "Freddy" (Ry) Gambill, Debbie (Mike) Sherman, Elaine (Rob) Robertson, Linda, Sherry, Angie; several grandchildren; brother, Joe "BJ" (Sharon) Gambill; and sister, Rebecca Copeland both of Cedar Bluff, Alabama.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by children, Mike Gambill, and Jeanie Shannon; brothers, Bill, Auty, and Kenny Gambill; and sisters, Ruie Gay Gambill, Mary Ellen Detty, and Betty Betts.
Services will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, burial will be in Athens Memory Gardens. Visitation is Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. you may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 4, 2020
