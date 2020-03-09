|
THE PLAINS - Fred L McKibben, 87, of The Plains, died Sunday evening, March 8, 2020 at Hickory Creek Nursing Center.
Born June 20, 1932 in Zaleski, he was the son of the late Everett and Octo Peters McKibben.
He was a retired coal miner with 20 years of service.
He is survived by a son, Lennie (Debbie) McKibben; a daughter; Shirley Strawn; five grandchildren, Katie, Eric, Brian, Randy, Danny; nine great-grandchildren; and a great great grandson.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lorna McKibben; two brothers, Kenneth and Arthur McKibben; a sister, Mary Aileen McKibben; and a son-in-law, Ted Strawn.
Services will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Hughes Moquin Funeral Home. Burial will be in Madison Freewill Baptist Cemetery where Military Services will be conducted by Athens American Legion Post 21 and Albany VFW. Friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Friends and family may sign the online guestbook at our website www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 10, 2020