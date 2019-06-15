ATHENS - Fred Ellis Stalder, Sr., 56, of Athens, died June 7, 2019, at his home.

Born April 18, 1963 in Washington, Indiana, he is the son of Rose Stalder Trout of The Plains and the late Robert L. Stalder, Sr.

He attended Athens High School, and was a longtime area resident. He operated a salvage store in Glouster and had been employed with Stover Construction Co. Fred enjoyed fishing, the outdoors, and people and social gatherings.

In addition to his mother, Rose Stalder Trout, Fred is survived by three daughters, Jessica (Derik) Rutter of Athens, Amanda Stalder of Athens and Cassandra Stalder of Athens; two sons, Fred E. Stalder, Jr. of Athens and Brandon Stalder of Athens; four grandchildren, Sydney, Kyle, Chloe and Raelynn; a sister, Rebecca Stotts of The Plains; two brothers, William "Billy" (Sandra) Stalder of Athens and Robert L. "Bobby" Stalder, Jr. of Athens; a special friend, Tom Smith of Athens; also surviving are several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Besides his father he is preceded in death by a sister, Loretta (Rosie) Stalder.

A memorial service will be held Friday, June 21 at 7 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens, with Rev. William Hunter officiating. Friends may call Friday from 6 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home for expenses.

Please share a memory, a note of condolence, or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Published in The Athens Messenger on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary