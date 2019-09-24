Home

Freda Tabler

Freda Tabler Obituary
STEWART - Freda M. Tabler, 99, of Stewart, passed away on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at the Laurels of Athens Nursing Home.
She was born on Feb. 16, 1920 in Cutler to the late Francis and Pearly Norris Singer. She was a homemaker and loved raising all her family.
She is survived by two sons, Chester (Barbara) Tabler of Stewart and Patrick (Jane Linscott) Tabler of Stewart; a daughter, Sandra (Randy) Smith of Little Hocking; a sister, Nellie Flowers of Stewart; a niece, Linda Mayle of Sharpsburg; 12 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter "Ted" Tabler; two daughters, Mildred Vore and Marilyn Berger; a son, Lester Tabler; four brothers, Francis, Edward, Curt and Keith Singer; and two sisters, Garnett Tabler and Lillian Norris.
Services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Stone-Matheney Funeral Home, Chesterhill, with burial following in the Kilvert Cemetery. Friends may call on the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the day of the services. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Tabler-Linscott Scholarship fund: 8461 State Route 144, Stewart, OH 45778.
To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.mathenyfh.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Sept. 25, 2019
