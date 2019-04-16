NORTH CANTON - Frederick DeVerne Cordray, 87, passed away surrounded by his family and dear friends in North Canton on April 15, 2019.

Born Dec. 3, 1931 in Zanesville, he was raised in McConnelsville, and graduated from M&M High School in 1949. He was the son of the late Gale Cordray and Grace Cordray Balding.

A U.S. Navy veteran, he served during the Korean War before joining the U.S. Postal Service. Over a 38-year career, he rose from mail carrier to postmaster and directed operations in three different cities before retiring from the Postal Service in 1992. Prior to the Post Office, he was involved with the family Cordray Dairy.

His many interests included golf, shooting, wood carving, and college sports. He earned a private pilot's license and for several years was tournament director for the Ohio Trapshooting Association and the Grand American Trapshooting Association.

Mr. Cordray is survived by five children, Lynn (Carlos) Keyes of McConnelsville, David (Becky) Cordray of Zanesville, Bethany (Tim) Jagers of Athens, Alison (John D'Onofrio) Cordray, and Kelly (Ted) Scheffler; his sister, Miriam Elaine Reinstettle; and a close friend, Nancy Davis. He was a devoted grandfather to 10 grandchildren, Cory (Melissa) Hann, Trisha Dobransky, Stephanie (Shawn) Bailey, Kyle (Audrey) Cordray, Mark (Courtney) Cordray, Jessica (Nathan) Smith, Matthew Jagers, Nicholas Jagers, Bryant (Rachel) Scheffler and Natalie Scheffler; and 13 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Cordray in 2013, and a sister, Janet Oliver.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, April 18 at 11 a.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 300 9th St. NE, North Canton with Pastors Steven and Cara Stultz-Costello officiating. Friends may call Thursday from 9:30-11 a.m. at Faith United Methodist Church. Local arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Burial, with military honors, will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Seville on Tuesday, Apr. 23 at 12:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Endowment Fund of the Faith United Methodist Church, 300 9th Street, Northwest, North Canton, OH, 44720.

Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary