Frederick C. Johnson, 69, of New Marshfield, passed away Aug. 3, 2020 at his residence.
Fred was born Oct. 5, 1950 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Vietnam War.
Surviving are his sisters, Margaret Eileen Fiddler-Johnson Mayper, Mary Jane Johnson and Deb Johnson Bentley; and several nieces and nephews.
Fred was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Rose Fiddler-Johnson and adopted father, Teddy James Johnson; and wife, Carrie (Whitmore) Johnson.
There will be no services.
