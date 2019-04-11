GROVE CITY - Frieda H. Loudermilk, 86, passed away April 7, 2019.

She was preceded in death by parents, Franz and Helen Heinrich; daughter, Marina Loudermilk; foster daughter, Jessica Bulstrom; brothers and sisters, Ludwig, Martha, Maria, Dora, Adolf and Helen.

Survived by loving husband of more than 62 years, Marvin E. Loudermilk; daughters, Jeanne (Andre) Szabo, Patsy (Mario) Andrade; granddaughters, Vanessa (Eddie) Perret and Fredericca (Jay) Kennedy; grandson, Jacob Szabo; great-granddaughter, Hope Perret; sisters, Emmy and Olga; brother, Franz; special niece, Sonya Tolkienne; and multiple nieces and nephews in the U.S. and Germany.

During her youth in Germany, little did Frieda realize her path in life would lead her into the arms of a U.S. Army GI stationed in Regensburg. Frieda was a strong individual with a firm belief in God and her husband, Marvin, even during the physical separations as Marvin served in Korea and Vietnam, spending more than 22 years in the U.S. Army. During these trying times, Frieda made sure her family continued to grow and thrive in a warm, loving, and supportive environment.

She embraced her husband's family as her own, never hesitating to step in when her help was needed, in addition to taking various jobs to supplement her family income. Frieda's delight in her life increased as her family grew to include sons-in-law, grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.

One of Frieda's proudest moments was the day she was sworn in as a United States citizen, after completing a lengthy immigration process. The strength, self-respect and determination that Frieda exhibited throughout her life has been bequeathed to her family.

Visitation will be Sunday, April 14, from 1-2 p.m., with funeral service beginning immediately at 2 p.m., at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Fr. Leo Connolly of St. Cecilia will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718.