Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frieda Loudermilk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frieda Loudermilk


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frieda Loudermilk Obituary
GROVE CITY - Frieda H. Loudermilk, 86, passed away April 7, 2019.
She was preceded in death by parents, Franz and Helen Heinrich; daughter, Marina Loudermilk; foster daughter, Jessica Bulstrom; brothers and sisters, Ludwig, Martha, Maria, Dora, Adolf and Helen.
Survived by loving husband of more than 62 years, Marvin E. Loudermilk; daughters, Jeanne (Andre) Szabo, Patsy (Mario) Andrade; granddaughters, Vanessa (Eddie) Perret and Fredericca (Jay) Kennedy; grandson, Jacob Szabo; great-granddaughter, Hope Perret; sisters, Emmy and Olga; brother, Franz; special niece, Sonya Tolkienne; and multiple nieces and nephews in the U.S. and Germany.
During her youth in Germany, little did Frieda realize her path in life would lead her into the arms of a U.S. Army GI stationed in Regensburg. Frieda was a strong individual with a firm belief in God and her husband, Marvin, even during the physical separations as Marvin served in Korea and Vietnam, spending more than 22 years in the U.S. Army. During these trying times, Frieda made sure her family continued to grow and thrive in a warm, loving, and supportive environment.
She embraced her husband's family as her own, never hesitating to step in when her help was needed, in addition to taking various jobs to supplement her family income. Frieda's delight in her life increased as her family grew to include sons-in-law, grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.
One of Frieda's proudest moments was the day she was sworn in as a United States citizen, after completing a lengthy immigration process. The strength, self-respect and determination that Frieda exhibited throughout her life has been bequeathed to her family.
Visitation will be Sunday, April 14, from 1-2 p.m., with funeral service beginning immediately at 2 p.m., at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Fr. Leo Connolly of St. Cecilia will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now