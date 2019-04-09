JACKSONVILLE - Fredrick "Fritz" J. Craig, 78, of Jacksonville passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at his residence.

Born June 25, 1940 in Marietta, he was the son of the late Lawrence Theron and Rose Herbert Craig. He formerly owned and operated Craig's Gulf Station in Jacksonville and later retired from Tri-County Community Action. He was a member of the Jacksonville Eagles and a social member of the Jacksonville V.F.W. Fritz enjoyed woodworking and tinkering in his garage.

He is survived by his wife, Mona Auer Craig of Jacksonville; two sons, Fritz Craig Jr. of Glouster and Chris (Diana) Craig of Glouster; two daughters, Brenda (Todd) Wisor of Glouster and Melissa (Mike) Malone of Logan; 16 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Barbara Sikorski of Michigan; his mother-in-law, Maxine Auer; a son-in-law, Scott Russell; a special friend, Jerry Brown; and his beloved dog, Marley.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Michelle Russell; a brother, John Craig; and two sisters, Elsie Searles and Linda Childers.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 5 p.m. until the time of service. Contributions can be made to the Trimble Textbook and Supplies Foundation, c/o Sandy Gyure, PO Box 187, Glouster, Ohio 45732. A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary