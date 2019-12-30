|
|
GLOUSTER - Garnet Sue Collins, 74, of Glouster passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at her residence.
Born Oct. 7, 1945 in Glouster, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Beulah Russell North. Sue enjoyed playing cards, fishing, cooking, and watching tv.
She is survived by her husband, John Collins of Glouster; three sons, Rusty, J.T., and Christopher Abrams; a daughter, Jennifer Abrams; three sisters, Myra McGee, Diana Arnold, and Flora "Flo" North; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Janet Thompson.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with Rick Seiter officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from noon until the time of service. A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Dec. 31, 2019