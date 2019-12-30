Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Chapel
6525 South State Route 78
Glouster, OH 45732
(740) 767-4200
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Morrison Funeral Chapel
Glouster-Bishopville, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Morrison Funeral Chapel
Glouster-Bishopville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Garnet Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garnet Collins


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Garnet Collins Obituary
GLOUSTER - Garnet Sue Collins, 74, of Glouster passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at her residence.
Born Oct. 7, 1945 in Glouster, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Beulah Russell North. Sue enjoyed playing cards, fishing, cooking, and watching tv.
She is survived by her husband, John Collins of Glouster; three sons, Rusty, J.T., and Christopher Abrams; a daughter, Jennifer Abrams; three sisters, Myra McGee, Diana Arnold, and Flora "Flo" North; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Janet Thompson.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with Rick Seiter officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from noon until the time of service. A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Garnet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Morrison Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -