CHESTERHILL - Gary K. Williams, 80, of Chesterhill, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at the Riverside Hospital in Columbus.
Services will be held on Friday, Aug. 23 at 11 a.m. at the Stone-Matheney Funeral Home in Chesterhill, with Pastor Rick Seiter officiating. Burial will follow in the Chesterhill Cemetery. Friends may call on the family on Thursday, Aug. 22 from 5-7 p.m.
To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Aug. 20, 2019