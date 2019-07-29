|
|
LANCASTER - Gary Ralph Garner, 68, of Lancaster, passed away July 28, 2019, at his residence, Lancaster.
Gary was born Nov. 12, 1950 in Springfield to Gerald D. Garner and Nellie Spencer Garner. He was a graduate of Lancaster High School; served in the US Army, stationed in Germany; and was a former mail carrier for the US Postal Service.
Surviving are brothers, Greg A. (Brenda) Garner of Wedowee, Alabama and Glenn D. (Rachel) Garner of Chesnee, South Carolina; five nephews; and two nieces.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Gerald Garner Jr.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville. Military graveside service will be held by the Combined Color Guard.
Calling hours will be observed Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home,
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Athens Messenger on July 30, 2019