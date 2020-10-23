1/
Gary Stalling
ATHENS - Gary W. Stalling, 72, Athens, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at his residence.
Born May 30, 1948, in Athens, he was the son of the late Edison and Edna Bullock Stalling. He was a retired coal miner.
He is survived by his wife, Donna West Stalling; children, Connie (Mike) White, Gloria (Daniel) Dillinger all of Athens, Sheila (Mike) Schloss of Guysville; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; siblings, Jean Hopkins of Alexandria, John Stalling of Athens, Dave Stalling of Belpre.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Jerry Stalling; and brother, Jack Stalling.
Viewing will be Monday 6-8 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home. As per his wishes cremation will follow.
You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com



Published in The Athens Messenger from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
