NELSONVILLE - Gary Stephen VanBibber, 62, of Nelsonville, passed away May 24, 2019, at Doctors Hospital, Columbus.
Gary was born Nov. 26, 1956 in Nelsonville.
Surviving are his mother, Virginia Newlun of Nelsonville; siblings, Cindy Stumbo of Nelsonville, Bruce Newlun of Buchtel, Mindy Barron of Corning, Christy Koons of Nelsonville and Ken Newlun of Nelsonville; and long time companion, Cathy Winchell of Nelsonville.
Gary was preceded in death by his father, Robert VanBibber; step-father, Bruce Newlun; son, Bryan VanBibber; and daughter, Casandra VanBibber.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, with Rev. Mike Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville.
Calling hours will be observed at 11 a.m. to time of service on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the funeral home.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Athens Messenger on May 26, 2019