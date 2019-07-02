THE PLAINS - Gary W. Varner, 50, formerly of The Plains, died Sunday evening, June 30, 2019, at his home.

Born Sept. 17, 1968 in Athens, he was the son of the late William and Janet Dowler Varner.

He was owner and operator of B & K Taxi Service, was a former carrier of The Athens Messenger and was an employee of several area restaurants.

He is survived by a daughter, Kelsey (Travis Nelson) Varner; a step-daughter, Brittany Anderson; a granddaughter, Shirley Anderson; six siblings, Jim (Merry) Varner, Robert Varner, Rebecca Bailey, Connie Varner, Lisa (Bill) McCannon, Sarah Varner; and his special pets, Tippie and Tinkerbell.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Varner; a nephew, David Varner; a niece, Melissa Varner; and a brother-in-law, Gary bailey.

A memorial service will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home. Friends may call at the funeral home Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home for expenses.

Published in The Athens Messenger on July 3, 2019