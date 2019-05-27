THE PLAINS - Clarence Arthur "George" Fuller, Jr., 95, of The Plains, died Sunday morning, May 26, 2019, at Hickory Creek Nursing Center, The Plains.

Born July 8, 1923 in Guysville, he was the son of the late Clarence Arthur Fuller, Sr. and Gladys E. Fortney Fuller.

A graduate of Rome Canaan High School, he was a member of the IBEW for 40 years and operated Fuller Electric for six years. He worked on several area construction projects including the dams on the Ohio River, and the Poston and Kyger Creek Power Stations. He was a member of The Plains United Methodist Church, serving on the Building Committee, and The Plains VFW Post 7174. He was an avid bowler. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II serving aboard the U.S.S. Quincy. During his time in the Navy he was stationed or was involved in operations in Normandy, Cherbourg, Norfolk, Yalta, and the Pacific.

George is survived by his wife, Nancy "Ticky" Six Fuller, whom he married in September 1944; three sons, George "Skip" (Suzanne) Fuller of Clermont, Florida, James (Kathleen) Fuller of Athens and Richard "Rick" L. (Renee´) Fuller of Naples, Florida; seven grandchildren, Marleen Stark, Stuart (Kim) Fuller, Talcon Quinn Fuller, Zach Fuller, Kory (Evan) Sopko, Maggie Fuller and Zeb Fuller; seven great-grandchildren, Aaron Fuller, Mikayla Stark, Joshua Fuller, Jonathan Stark, Maddie Fuller, Freyja Sopko and Luka Sopko; and a sister, Esther "Chicken" Brandberry of Coolville.

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Blanche and Basil Montle; and a brother-in-law, Willard Brandberry.

Funeral service will be conducted Saturday, June 1 at noon at The Plains United Methodist Church, 3 N. Plains Road, with Rev. David Roach officiating. Friends may call Saturday at 10 a.m. until time of service at the church. Cremation will follow and his cremains will be interred in Athens Memory Gardens at a later date. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Plains United Methodist Church Building Fund, 3 N. Plains Rd., The Plains, OH 45780. Published in The Athens Messenger on May 28, 2019