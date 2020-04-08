Home

Warren-Brown Funeral Home
80 East Washington Street
Nelsonville, OH 45764
(740) 753-1375
George Jacobs Sr.


1940 - 2020
George Jacobs Sr. Obituary
McARTHUR - George Wayne Jacobs Sr., 79, of McArthur, passed away April 4, 2020 at Maple Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation in McArthur.
George was born July 15, 1940 in Ringgold, Ohio to John and Mable Jacobs. He loved to go golfing, hunting, fishing, and seasonal mushroom hunting. He was a true outdoorsman.
Surviving are his wife Patricia Jacobs; children Libby (Brian) Taffin, George Wayne Jacobs Jr. (Barbara), Gregory (Melissa) Jacobs, Jennie Meade, and John (Kristin) Jacobs; sisters Jane and Roberta McCoy; companion of 30 years Angie O'Rourke; Angie's children George O'Rouke, Brandi Taylor, Jennifer Wheatly, Angela (Philip) Bass, and Tiffany O'Rourke; many grand and great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and good friend Randy Miller
George was preceded in death by his parents; son Samuel Jacobs; son-in-law Dwayne Meade; siblings Rose and David Jacobs; and grandson Anthony O'Rourke.
Private family services will be held at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, and burial will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Nelsonville, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 9, 2020
