NELSONVILLE - George Lee Miller Sr., 34, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away March 9, 2019, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. George was born Aug. 4, 1984, in Athens, Ohio, to Douglas Miller Sr. and Kathy Spears Miller.

Surviving are his fiancÃ©e, Sarah Smith; son, George Miller Jr. of Nelsonville; daughter, Kirsten Miller of Nelsonville; mother, Kathy Miller of Millfield; brothers, Doug (Nikki) Miller Jr. of Athens, Jason Miller of Millfield and Gary Miller of Millfield; sisters, Cathy Clements and Bill Gardner of Glouster, Cindy (Ian) Mohney of Millfield, Patty Miller (Puckett) of Glouster and Julie (Raymond) Dawson of Millfield; and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles, and several special cousins.

George Lee was preceded in death by his father, Douglas Miller Sr.; grandparents, George and Edith Miller, Jim and Genevieve "Judy" Spears; and brother-in-law, Carl Puckett.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Brown Funeral Home, Murray City, Ohio, with Pastor Linda Berry officiating. Burial will be in Hilltop Cemetery, Millfield, Ohio.

Calling hours will be observed at the funeral home on Thursday, March 14, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.

Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 12, 2019