JACKSONVILLE - George S. Pallo l, 62, of Jacksonville, passed away Saturday June 29, 2019, at his residence.

He was born July 4, 1956 in Nelsonville. He previously worked at Ohio University and United Telephone Company. He served as Mayor of Jacksonville for 30 years, was formerly the Jacksonville Fire Chief, past President of the Old Settler's Committee, a member of the Glouster Masonic Lodge #607 F.&A.M. and the Athens County Shrine Club.

He was the loving husband of Tammy M. Shaner Pallo of Jacksonville; the loving father to Kim (Rick) Phillips of Millfield, Steve (Stacey) Pallo of Glouster, Tonya (Mark) Banik of Glouster, Joe (Carrie) Pallo of Glouster, Stephanie (Bill) Coy of Athens and Sara (Brian) Metcalf of Glouster; the loving grandfather to Colten, Chase, Chasten and Coen Phillips, all of Millfield, Zachery Banik of Glouster, Derek (Leah) Banik of Logan, Kaitlin (Josh) Dixon of Glouster, Dillon Banik of Glouster, Allison, Josie, and Jenna Pallo, all of Glouster, Tyler and Tanner Hashman of Athens, Rylie and Ryder Metcalf, both of Glouster; great-grandchildren, Derek and Kenslea Banik, and Jackson Dixon. Also surviving are his mother, Norma J. Brown Pallo of The Plains; his brother, John (Connie) Pallo of Redtown; his sister, Barb Malone of Redtown; and several nieces and nephews. George touched many lives, leaving behind several special friends that were like family to him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bert G. Pallo; a sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Gary Conley; a brother-in-law, Scott Malone; and his father-in-law, Paul McAllister.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Bishopville Church of Christ, with Pastor Mike Thomas officiating. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., and on Wednesday one hour prior to the service. Contributions can be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 711 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH 43205.

Arrangements are by the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Published in The Athens Messenger on July 2, 2019