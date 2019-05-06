ATHENS - George Edward Williams, 91, of Athens, passed this life, Saturday afternoon, May 4, 2019, at Close to Home in Albany.

Born March 18, 1928 in Shade, he was the son of the late Richard and Glenella Burleigh Williams.

George retired from Ohio Operators Engineers Local 18 as a heavy equipment operator. He was a gifted mechanic and a WWII US Navy Veteran. His hobby was antique cars.

He was a devout Christian and belonged to the Spoken Word Ministry, which is worldwide. He loved gospel music, and he left this life peacefully for a better place.

He was married to his wife Marlene Welch Williams for 67 years and he was the father of two sons, Bob and Randy Williams.

He also has two sisters, Pauline Ervin and betty Kelly; a deceased sister, Grace Powell; and a deceased brother, Eugene Williams; and a deceased brother-in-law, Scott Ervin. Many nieces and nephews also survive.

Many thanks to Hospice for their support and care, may God bless your ministry. Also, many thanks to Close to Home and their workers. No services will be observed, and interment will be in Athens Memory Gardens.

Many thanks to Hospice for their support and care, may God bless your ministry. Also, many thanks to Close to Home and their workers. No services will be observed, and interment will be in Athens Memory Gardens.