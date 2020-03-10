Home

Gerald Dayne Bickley

Gerald Dayne Bickley Obituary
HOLLISTER - Gerald Dayne Bickley, age 81, of Hollister, Ohio, passed away March 9, 2020 at Hickory Creek, The Plains, Ohio.
Gerald was born Dec. 17, 1938 in Glouster, Ohio to Price Bickley and Pauline (McFarland) Bickley.
Surviving are his children, Michael (Olympia) Bickley, Vickie Russell (Chuck), Sandy Bickley; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings, James (Jean) Bickley, Eldon (Elizabeth) Bickley, Rose (Cecil) Hard, and Eileen (Steve) Pierce; sisters-in-law, Sandy Bickley and Helen Bickley; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Boo Sabo and Ron Sikorski.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 20 years Carolyn Bickley; brothers, Norman Bickley, Larry Bickley, Johnny Bickley, Gene Hogue, and Donnie Hogue.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Brown Funeral Home, Murray City, Ohio with Pastor Elijah Brooks officiating. Burial will be in Beech Grove Cemetery, Glouster, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 11, 2020
