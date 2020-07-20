1/
Gerald Enderle
THE PLAINS - Gerald Lawrence Enderle, 79, of The Plains, OH passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 20, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster, Ohio.
Born Jan. 13, 1941 in Lockbourne, OH, he was the son of the late Thomas Aloysius and Ann May (Zizke) Enderle.
A memorial service will be held at noon on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Roberts Funeral Home with Pastor Tom Walz officiating as well as a military service conducted by the Athens County Honor Guard.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of service.
For the continued health of our community face coverings and social distancing are encouraged.
Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Jul. 20 to Jul. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home - Logan
60 W Hunter St.
Logan, OH 43138
740-385-2627
