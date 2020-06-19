Gerald McGee
CHILLICOTHE - Gerald Max McGee, 92, of Chillicothe, Ohio, died Friday, June 12, 2020 following an extended illness. He was born Feb. 7, 1928 in Glouster, Ohio to the late Earl and Ethel (Anderson) McGee.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Norma J. (Theobald) McGee. He is also survived by his children, Gloria (Mike) LaBeau of Naples, FL, Beverly (Dan) Dubin, of Bonita Springs, FL, Dr. Mark (Anne) McGee of Athens, Jeff (Marissa) McGee of Somerset, Brian (Lori) McGee of Canal Winchester, and Marla (David) Moore of Dublin; stepchildren, John (Susan) Cunningham of Chillicothe and Connie (Dan) Coates of Chillicothe. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by father, Earl; mother and stepfather, Ethel and Hershel Sorrell; brothers, Foster McGee, Earl McGee Jr., and Larry Sorrell; and the mother of his children, Barbara Garner Tinto. 
Max was a graduate of Hollister High School. He retired from Continental Baking Company and Sears after a successful career. He was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan and enjoyed the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals. For many years he was a volunteer at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin. As a snowbird who spent the winter in Winter Haven, FL, he enjoyed a large group of friends and many social activities. 
Services were held at the Ware Funeral Home in Chillicothe and burial followed at the Grandview Cemetery in Chillicothe. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in his name be made to the American Heart Association, 5455 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214 or a charity of the donor's choice.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Ware Funeral Home
JUN
17
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Ware Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
