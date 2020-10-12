1/
Gerald Spencer
COLUMBUS - Gerald Dean Spencer, 82, of Columbus passed away Sunday Oct. 11, 2020 at his residence. He was born July 5, 1938 in New Straitsville.
He was the son of the late William and Helen Richards Spencer. He was an Army Reserve Veteran, where he served in the 83rd Artillery and Infantry Division in Logan, OH. He retired from Capital Manufacturing, Division of Harsco, after 41 years of service. He was a member of the Machinist Union #2306, AFL-CIO where he served as the shop steward and worked on contract negotiations for the bargaining group. He was also a member of the Glouster Moose Lodge. He was a lifelong Buckeye fan. He was known as a sharpshooter, an avid hunter and fisherman and loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Joy DeeLee Stanley Spencer; one son, William (Tina) Spencer of Albany; a step-son, Jay Cavey of Chicago; a step-daughter, Christi Dimbath of Westerville; three granchildren, Mandy (Rich) Stewart, Valerie Dixon, and Brandy Clay; two step-grandchildren, Brian Dimbath and Jennifer Ward; five great-grandchildren and seven step great-grandchildren; one brother, Dale (Mary) Spencer of Glouster; four sisters, Mary Holman, Helen Hooper, Billie Jean Cavey, and Cheryl Lax, all of Glouster; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Spencer.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with Keith Dimbath and Elijah Brooks officiating. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery where there will be a military graveside service conducted by the Combined Color Guard unit. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. Contributions can be made to the Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Dr., Columbus, OH 43214. Please observe social distancing measures as much as possible and please wear a face mask while attending the services as recommended by the CDC. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Morrison Funeral Chapel
6525 South State Route 78
Glouster, OH 45732
(740) 767-4200
October 12, 2020
My heart goes out to Billy Dean an the family. Dean was very special to our family, he will always be are brother-in-law. RIP Dean, you will always be remembered.
Helen Mccoy
Family
