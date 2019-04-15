LONG BOTTOM - Gladys Mabel Spencer, of Long Bottom (Bashan), passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the Overbrook Rehabilitation Center in Middleport.

She was born on July 21, 1931 in Sharpsburg in Athens County, in Grandma Hattie Winner's home. She was the first child of George Elmer Wright and Esther Faye (Winner) Wright, of Stewart. They lived on George's farm on Bethany Ridge, until George was transferred to Meigs County.

In 1941, they moved to a house on Route 7 were they lived and George worked for Ohio Fuel and Gas Company (Columbia Gas). In 1933, they had another daughter, Norma Jean, and later Barbara Ann and Virginia Lee were born in 1943 and 1944.

Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Waid Lee Spencer; parents and grandparents; sons, Harry Lee Spencer and Thomas Spencer; sister, Barbara Ann Wright Adams; son-in-law, James Mays; daughter-in-law, Cathy Spencer.

She is survived by her daughter, Esther Mays; son, Waid Ray (Becky) Spencer; daughter-in-law, Avice Spencer; grandchildren, Jeff (Alicia) Mays, Dean Mays, Jared (Kim) Spencer, Keith (Stacey) Spencer, Kelly (Bill Aberts) Spencer, Janel (Greg) Barker, Kate Spencer and Mallory Spencer; great-grandchildren, Jennifer Spencer, Tyson Maxson, Austin Carnahan, Ben and Sydnie Spencer, Jacob, Leah and Jenna Spencer and Zoie and Cassidy Barker; great-great-grandson, Bralan Clark; sisters, Norma Cain and Virginia Lee Willie; and several nieces and nephews.

Also surviving are several cousins that Gladys would talk to on the phone; a special niece Joyce and Steve White who have helped Gladys in many ways; and special friend that Gladys worked with, Carol Ervin.

Gladys was a member of the Chester United Methodist Church. She worked at Baum Lumber for 15 years, Shade River Ag and Meigs Co-op for a few months. She liked to quilt and has made about 30 quilts for children, grandchildren and friends who liked her work. She enjoyed the working in the flower garden in the summer and was president of the Women's Society, was the church treasurer and helped with dinners at the church.

Gladys attended the church conference for several years with the ministers and Carol Ervin and Debbie Chevilier. She also loved going out to eat with her church family.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 15, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home, Pomeroy, with Pastors Walt and Sheryl Goble officiating. Burial will follow in the Chester Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held two hours prior to the service.

Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 16, 2019