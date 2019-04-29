Home

Gladys Martin

Gladys Martin Obituary
STEWART - Gladys Martin, 96, of Stewart, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 at Arcadia Nursing Center in Coolville.
She was born Oct. 16, 1922 in Jackson County, West Virginia, daughter of the late Richard and Jeannette Thorn Angus. Gladys was a member of the Christian Life Center in Parkersburg.
She is survived by three sons, Don Martin, Richard (Wanda) Martin and Michael Martin; four daughters, Patricia Fought, Linda (Edward) Benson, Mary Buck and Brenda (Johnny) Walker; 26 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren and 26 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Martin, in 2006; two sons, Harold Angus and John Paul Martin; and five grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, May 2, 2019 at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville with Pastor Pasi Sikio officiating. Burial will follow in the Rockland Cemetery.
Visitation will held at the funeral home Wednesday from 4-8 p.m.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 30, 2019
